Xander Bogaerts News: Swats homer, two doubles

Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two doubles in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Reds.

Bogaerts notched his second homer of the month when he popped a 389-foot solo shot off Cincinnati starter Nick Lodolo in the fourth. The San Diego shortstop also roped his 16th and 17th two-baggers of the season in this contest to tally his fourth performance with three or more hits in June. Through 327 total plate appearances, Bogaerts is slashing .251/.327/.362 with five homers, 13 steals, 35 runs scored and 30 RBI.