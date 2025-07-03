Xavier Edwards News: Crosses home plate twice

Edwards went 2-for-4 with a steal and two runs scored in Thursday's 4-1 win over Minnesota.

Edwards logged his 15th steal of the season in the third inning before being brought home on a Jesus Sanchez single. Edwards is on a six-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in 11 consecutive games, going 13-for-44 (.295) with three steals, three doubles and four RBI over that span.