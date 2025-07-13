Menu
Xavier Edwards News: Slugs first homer of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 13, 2025 at 3:00pm

Edwards went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Orioles.

Edwards connected on his first home run of the 2025 season with a two-run blast off Scott Blewett in the ninth inning. The switch-hitter tallied two extra-base hits Saturday, lifting his season numbers to .289/.354/.346 with 15 extra-base hits, 16 stolen bases, 24 RBI and a clean .700 OPS across 78 games.

