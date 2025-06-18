Xavier Edwards News: Three hits in Tuesday's win

Edwards went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Phillies.

The Marlins' leadoff hitter continues to rack up hits in June. Tuesday's effort was Edwards' sixth multi-hit performance in 13 games on the month, a stretch in which he's slashing .404/.466/.462 with five RBI and seven runs. The steal was his 12th of the season, but his first successful attempt since he returned to action from a back issue at the end of May.