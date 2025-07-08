Xavier Edwards News: Three more hits Monday

Edwards went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Monday's win over the Reds.

The switch hitter is locking in as the All-Star break approaches. Edwards has three multi-hit performances in the last five games, and over the last month he's slashing .306/.375/.361 in 26 contests with four steals in six attempts, seven RBI and 16 runs. While he isn't running as much, or as efficiently, as he did in 2024 -- he's gone 15-for-21 on the basepaths through 73 contests this season, after a 31-for-35 showing in only 70 games last year -- he remains a useful three-category fantasy asset, and a strong leadoff option for Miami.