Yacksel Rios News: Heading to minor-league camp

The Mets reassigned Rios to minor-league camp Sunday.

Rios attended the Mets' big-league camp as a non-roster invitee for the second straight spring, but he once again fell short in his bid for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. After seeing MLB action in six straight seasons from 2017 through 2023, Rios spent the entirety of the 2024 campaign in the bullpen at Triple-A Syracuse, logging a 3.30 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 30:22 K:BB over 30 innings.