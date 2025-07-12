Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Yainer Diaz headshot

Yainer Diaz News: Smacks homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 12, 2025

Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Rangers.

Diaz has hit .275 (11-for-40) with three homers, four RBI and a stolen base across 11 games in July. The catcher was limited to just two long balls over his first 25 games of the season, but he's since rebounded in the power department. Overall, he has a .688 OPS, 13 homers, 38 RBI, 34 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple and one steal across 84 contests in 2025.

Yainer Diaz
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now