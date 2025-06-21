Yandy Diaz News: Clubs two solo homers

Diaz went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs in Friday's 14-8 win over the Tigers.

Diaz set the tone with a leadoff home run in the first inning before tacking on another solo shot in the fifth to extend the Rays' lead to six runs. Diaz is in the midst of an 11-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in each of his last 15 games. He has a scorching .468 batting average (22-for-47) with 10 runs scored, four home runs and 10 RBI during his current hitting streak.