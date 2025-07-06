Yandy Diaz News: Doubles, scores twice

Diaz went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's extra-inning win over Minnesota.

Diaz started the day 0-for-3 before singling and scoring a run in the eighth inning. He then ripped an RBI double and scored again in the 10th. After six straight games with multiple hits in late June, Diaz has produced four multi-hit performances over his last 11 appearances. The veteran slugger is now slashing .289/.345/.472 with 33 extra-base hits and 52 RBI through 84 games.