Yandy Diaz News: Picking up rest Sunday

Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Diaz appeared to be in some discomfort after a slide into home plate during Saturday's 8-4 win, but he wasn't forced to exit the game early, and manager Kevin Cash said that the 33-year-old is "totally available" off the bench for Sunday's series finale, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Rather than because of any injury concern, Diaz's absence from the lineup Sunday looks to be little more than a pre-planned rest day, after he had started each of the Rays' last seven games. Diaz has been on a heater at the dish of late, slashing .408/.473/.673 with three home runs, 10 RBI and nine runs in 12 games dating back to May 31.