Yandy Diaz News: Smacks 10th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Diaz went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Diaz tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning with his 10th home run of the season. He has gone deep three times in his last 10 contests while going 15-for-39 with eight RBI and eight runs scored in that span. This run has increased Diaz's ISO to .169 on the campaign, which would be good for the third-highest mark of his career.

