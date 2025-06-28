Yandy Diaz News: Smacks three-run homer

Diaz went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk Saturday against the Orioles.

Diaz returned to the third spot in the Rays' order after leading off for seven consecutive games. He blasted his 13th home run of the season in the fourth inning, while also tallying his 14th multi-hit effort in his last 23 starts. In June, Diaz has hit .408 with five home runs, 13 RBI and 16 runs scored across 93 at-bats.