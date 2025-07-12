Yanquiel Fernandez News: On base three times

Fernandez went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Reds.

Fernandez's key hit was an RBI double in the seventh inning, his second extra-base hit across 24 plate appearances since he was promoted to the majors. Overall, he's started seven of Colorado's last 10 games while going 8-for-24 and hasn't looked overmatched by striking out only five times.