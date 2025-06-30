Yanquiel Fernandez News: Slated for call-up

The Rockies are expected to recall Fernandez from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of Tuesday's game against the Astros, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Fernandez, 22, has slashed .284/.347/.502 with 13 home runs in 271 plate appearances with Albuquerque this season, and he'll now be rewarded with his first call-up to the big leagues. He's served exclusively as a right fielder and designated hitter in the minors this season, and he could find it difficult to earn steady playing time at either of those spots with both Mickey Moniak and Tyler Freeman thriving of late. Fernandez bats from the left side, so he won't profile as a potential platoon mate for the left-handed-hitting Moniak, who often sits against left-handed pitching.