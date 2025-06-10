Yariel Rodriguez News: Collects first win

Rodriguez (1-0) was charged with his first blown save of the season but recorded the win in Monday's extra-inning victory against the Cardinals, giving up two runs on two hits in 1.1 innings. He struck out two.

He entered the game in the eighth inning with the bases loaded to protect a 3-0 lead, but Rodriguez promptly gave up an RBI single to Willson Contreras before serving up a three-run blast to Ivan Herrera. The right-hander stuck around to work a scoreless inning after the Jays tied it in the ninth, and was the pitcher to record when they pushed across the winning run in the 10th. It's the first time Rodriguez has been tagged with an earned run since May 4, and the first time he's been taken deep since April 30, a stingy stretch that has him sporting a 3.06 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB through 32.1 innings on the season with eight holds.