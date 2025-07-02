Yennier Cano News: Back in big-league bullpen

The Orioles recalled Cano from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Cano's stint back in the minors was brief, with the reliever allowing one run with two strikeouts over two innings of work for the Tides. He's posted a 4.73 ERA with the Orioles this season, though that's come with a much more promising 31:8 K:BB over 26.2 innings. Cano had been demoted to a low-leverage relief role before being sent down, and he'll likely return to that role for now.