Yennier Cano News: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Orioles optioned Cano to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

An All-Star in 2023, Cano took a step back statistically in 2024 and has continued to see his performance trend downward in 2025. Though he's still tied for second on the team with 11 holds, Cano had been working mostly in middle relief since the beginning of June and owned underwhelming ratios (4.73 ERA, 1.39 WHIP) over his 30 appearances on the season. After covering an inning out of the bullpen Friday and Saturday, Cano was unlikely to be available for another day or two, so the Orioles elected to send him to Triple-A in favor of a fresh relief arm in right-hander Yaramil Hiraldo, who was recalled in a corresponding move.