Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Yennier Cano headshot

Yennier Cano News: Turns in another scoreless outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Cano threw a scoreless ninth inning in Sunday's 11-2 win over the Angels, walking one and fanning one.

Cano has put together a strong start to the month of June, delivering five scoreless outings so far. The right-hander has been a reliable setup man for the Orioles of late, posting a 1.13 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB over his last eight innings (10 games), but he remains unlikely to see many save chances while closer Felix Bautista is healthy.

Yennier Cano
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now