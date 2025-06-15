Yennier Cano News: Turns in another scoreless outing
Cano threw a scoreless ninth inning in Sunday's 11-2 win over the Angels, walking one and fanning one.
Cano has put together a strong start to the month of June, delivering five scoreless outings so far. The right-hander has been a reliable setup man for the Orioles of late, posting a 1.13 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB over his last eight innings (10 games), but he remains unlikely to see many save chances while closer Felix Bautista is healthy.
