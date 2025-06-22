Menu
Yerry De Los Santos Injury: Gets promising news from tests

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that testing on De Los Santos' right elbow showed "nothing acute or new," per MLB.com.

De Los Santos landed on the IL on Thursday due to right elbow discomfort. The righty reliever subsequently underwent testing, the results of which Boone described as "good news." Boone added that De Los Santos could resume throwing "in pretty short order," so for the time being it appears that the hurler isn't looking at an extended absence.

Yerry De Los Santos
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
