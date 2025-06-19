Yerry De Los Santos Injury: Shelved with elbow issue

The Yankees placed De Los Santos on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to right elbow discomfort.

He'll be replaced in the bullpen by lefty Jayvien Sandridge, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. De Los Santos has worked in middle relief over his three stints in the big leagues this season, logging a 1.80 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 13:12 K:BB in 20 innings.