Yilber Diaz News: Rejoining Triple-A Reno

The Diamondbacks assigned Diaz to Triple-A Reno from the Arizona Complex League on Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Diaz was transferred from Reno to the Arizona Complex League back on May 26 as the Diamondbacks hoped to get Diaz back on track. Prior to that transaction, the right-hander had been issuing an abundance of walks. In an ACL appearance June 7, the 24-year-old allowed two earned runs across two innings, but he struck out five and walked none.