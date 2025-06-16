Yilber Diaz News: Working in relief at Reno

Diaz allowed two runs on five walks over one inning for Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Diaz made his second appearance for the Aces since rejoining the squad following a stay in Arizona to work on command issues. Judging by Sunday's effort, the right-hander's wayward command was not solved. Both outings since returning have come out of the bullpen. Diaz allowed two runs on two hits (two home runs) but didn't issue any walks the first time out. It's safe to assume the Diamondbacks, who are dealing with injuries to the starting staff, will not be calling on Diaz for any spot starts for now.