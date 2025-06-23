Yimi Garcia Injury: Starting rehab assignment
Garcia (shoulder) was sent to the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Monday to begin a rehab assignment.
He's been cleared to pitch in games after missing the past month due to a right shoulder impingement. Garcia will likely move up to a higher affiliate eventually to continue his rehab but shouldn't require more than a few appearances before returning from the 15-day injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now