Yimi Garcia Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 23, 2025 at 11:21am

Garcia (shoulder) was sent to the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Monday to begin a rehab assignment.

He's been cleared to pitch in games after missing the past month due to a right shoulder impingement. Garcia will likely move up to a higher affiliate eventually to continue his rehab but shouldn't require more than a few appearances before returning from the 15-day injured list.

Yimi Garcia
Toronto Blue Jays
