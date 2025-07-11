Yimi Garcia Injury: Throws bullpen session
Garcia (ankle) threw a bullpen session Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Friday marks the first time Garcia has thrown a bullpen session since he landed on the injured list Saturday with a sprained left ankle. He won't be eligible to come off the IL until shortly after the All-Star break, but his return to the mound is a positive development for his chances of being activated following a minimum-length stay.
