Yimi Garcia News: Returns from IL

The Blue Jays reinstated Garcia (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Toronto sent lefty Mason Fluharty to Triple-A Buffalo to clear room in the bullpen and on the 26-man active roster for Garcia's return from the IL. Before landing on the IL on May 24 due to a right shoulder impingement, Garcia compiled three saves and six holds and pitched to a 3.15 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 20 innings.