Yoan Moncada Injury: Activation imminent
Moncada (knee) is headed to Los Angeles to rejoin the Angels and is likely to be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Moncada has missed more than a month of action with right knee inflammation but appears set to return after going 4-for-9 with a homer in three rehab games with the Angels' Arizona Complex League affiliate. The 30-year-old should regain his role as the Halos' primary third baseman, with Luis Rengifo shifting over to second base to cover for Christian Moore (thumb).
