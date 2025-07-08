Menu
Yoan Moncada Injury: Activation imminent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 8, 2025 at 11:24am

Moncada (knee) is headed to Los Angeles to rejoin the Angels and is likely to be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Moncada has missed more than a month of action with right knee inflammation but appears set to return after going 4-for-9 with a homer in three rehab games with the Angels' Arizona Complex League affiliate. The 30-year-old should regain his role as the Halos' primary third baseman, with Luis Rengifo shifting over to second base to cover for Christian Moore (thumb).

