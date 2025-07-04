Yoan Moncada Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Moncada (knee) is beginning his rehab assignment Friday in the Arizona Complex League.

Moncada has been on the shelf since June 1 with right knee inflammation and was sent to the ACL earlier this week, but Friday will be his first game action. Moncada slashed .237/.336/.505 with six home runs and zero steals in 30 games before the injury. He has a .268 ISO after not logging an ISO higher than .165 since 2019.