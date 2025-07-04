Menu
Yoan Moncada Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

Moncada (knee) is beginning his rehab assignment Friday in the Arizona Complex League.

Moncada has been on the shelf since June 1 with right knee inflammation and was sent to the ACL earlier this week, but Friday will be his first game action. Moncada slashed .237/.336/.505 with six home runs and zero steals in 30 games before the injury. He has a .268 ISO after not logging an ISO higher than .165 since 2019.

