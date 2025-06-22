Yoan Moncada Injury: Frustrated by slow progress

Moncada said Saturday that he still has pain in right knee and that he is frustrated by his slow progress from the injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moncada landed on the IL on June 2 due to right knee inflammation, and he's now been out of action for three weeks. While the veteran infielder stated Saturday that he has been "feeling better," he also shared that the knee pain hasn't gone away. Moncada explained that he's seen multiple doctors who have told him that the pain will eventually subside, but he expressed frustration that the issue isn't yet resolved. Due to the lingering pain, Moncada hasn't been able to swing right-handed or participate in any defensive drills, so he doesn't appear to be close to a return to game action.