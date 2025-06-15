Menu
Yoan Moncada headshot

Yoan Moncada Injury: Hitting only off tee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Moncada (knee) is limited to taking swings off a tee from the left side and is not with the Angels on their current road trip, per MLB.com.

The switch hitter landed on the IL due to right knee inflammation in early June and hasn't yet been able to resume swinging a bat from the right side of the plate. Moncada may be reassessed when the Angels return home June 20. His timeline for a return remains uncertain, but it appears late June is the best-case scenario for him to be activated.

Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
