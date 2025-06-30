Yoan Moncada Injury: Ready for rehab games
Moncada (knee) has been sent to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Angels to begin a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.
Moncada's recovery from right knee inflammation has dragged on longer than expected, but he is finally ready to play in games again. The veteran infielder should eventually move up to a higher minor-league affiliate as he continues his rehab assignment and could return in early July.
