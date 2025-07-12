Yoan Moncada News: Pops first homer since return

Moncada went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

The third baseman took Ryne Nelson deep in the first inning, the second Angels homer of the frame and Moncada's first in four contests since returning from his latest IL stint. The 30-year-old's name has been bandied about in trade rumors, but he may need to show he can stay healthy on the other side of the All-Star break to draw much interest -- Moncada's been in the lineup for only 34 games so far this season, slashing .232/.326/.491 with seven homers and 21 RBI.