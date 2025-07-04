Yohan Ramirez News: Let loose by Pittsburgh

The Pirates released Ramirez on Friday, per MiLB.com.

Ramirez pitched in 24 games for Triple-A Indianapolis this season, earning six saves and posting a 3.29 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB over 27.1 innings as a reliever. The right-hander has pitched with eight different teams over five seasons in the majors, compiling a career 4.58 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 173:86 K:BB over 169 frames. Ramirez will presumably need to accept another minor-league deal to find work in another organization.