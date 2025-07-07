Yoniel Curet News: Back at full strength
Curet (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Curet finished up a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League on June 27 and saw his first appearance for Triple-A on Thursday against Columbus. His command evaded him at times, surrendering a pair of walks, but he managed to strike out three over two scoreless innings in what was ultimately a successful outing.
