Yordan Alvarez Injury: Being re-evaluated Thursday

Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Alvarez (hand) will be re-evaluated Thursday and could be cleared to start swinging a bat, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brown also added that Alvarez is no longer dealing with any pain in his hand and that the organization could "try to expedite his return." The veteran slugger has been on the injured list with the fractured hand since early May, and he received two injections to reduce inflammation in the area in early July. Alvarez won't be ready to rejoin the Astros for the start of the second half Friday in Seattle, but his activation may not be too far off if he can avoid any setbacks.