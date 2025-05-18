Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yordan Alvarez headshot

Yordan Alvarez Injury: Hand issue lingering

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2025 at 3:02pm

Manager Joe Espada said Sunday that Alvarez is improving every day but is still feeling the muscle strain in his right hand that landed him on the injured list May 5, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old was initially expected to be activated when first eligible early last week, but he's been unable to completely move past the hand injury to this point. Espada indicated the Astros want to make sure the issue "completely goes away" before bringing Alvarez back, so it sounds as though the organization is taking a cautious approach. Prior to the landing on the shelf, Alvarez had yet to look much like himself in 2025 with just three homers and a .646 OPS through 29 games.

Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now