Yordan Alvarez Injury: Moved to 60-day IL
The Astros transferred Alvarez (hand) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The move is a procedural one that makes room on the Astros' 40-man roster for Zack Short, whose contract was selected by Houston from Triple-A Sugar Land. Alvarez continues to work through a hand injury that landed him on the injured list in early May, and even with his move to the 60-day IL, he will be eligible to return to the big club once he's been cleared to do so.
