Yordan Alvarez Injury: Resumes swinging bat
Alvarez (hand) hit off a tee Sunday and is scheduled to do so again Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
It's the first time he's swung a bat since an MRI on his right hand in late May revealed a previously undiagnosed fracture. Alvarez has been shelved since early May and will need to go through a hitting progression and likely a rehab assignment before returning to the Astros' active roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now