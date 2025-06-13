Yordan Alvarez Injury: Still not hitting

Alvarez (hand) hasn't started hitting, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported Friday.

An MRI on May 30 revealed Alvarez had a fracture in his right hand, and the Astros decided to shut him down from hitting until the injury was fully healed. Given Friday's news, the fracture hasn't healed yet. A timeline for return hasn't been established, but Houston could elect to keep him out until after their nine-game road trip -- which starts Monday -- ends.