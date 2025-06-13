Menu
Yordan Alvarez Injury: Still not hitting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Alvarez (hand) hasn't started hitting, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported Friday.

An MRI on May 30 revealed Alvarez had a fracture in his right hand, and the Astros decided to shut him down from hitting until the injury was fully healed. Given Friday's news, the fracture hasn't healed yet. A timeline for return hasn't been established, but Houston could elect to keep him out until after their nine-game road trip -- which starts Monday -- ends.

Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
