Yordan Alvarez Injury: Suffers setback

Alvarez was shut down from all activities after reporting renewed soreness in his hand while taking swings Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez's fractured right hand has kept him on the injured list since early May. He seemed to be closing in on a return -- potentially as soon as this weekend -- but his setback throws a wrench in the Astros' plans. The 28-year-old slugger is due to visit a specialist within the next couple of days, at which point the team will know more regarding his status and how far away he may be from activation.