Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Yordan Alvarez headshot

Yordan Alvarez Injury: Suffers setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Alvarez was shut down from all activities after reporting renewed soreness in his hand while taking swings Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez's fractured right hand has kept him on the injured list since early May. He seemed to be closing in on a return -- potentially as soon as this weekend -- but his setback throws a wrench in the Astros' plans. The 28-year-old slugger is due to visit a specialist within the next couple of days, at which point the team will know more regarding his status and how far away he may be from activation.

Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now