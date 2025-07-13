Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Rebounds with seven shutout frames

Yamamoto allowed three hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Sunday.

Yamamoto was chased in the first inning of his last start versus the Brewers on Monday, so this was a fantastic bounce-back effort. After a dominant first two-plus months of the season, Yamamoto has been less of a sure thing, posting a 3.57 ERA over his last eight starts (40.1 innings), a span that includes three starts of four or more runs allowed. Altogether, he's at a 2.59 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 116:36 K:BB through 104.1 innings over 19 starts. He won't participate in the All-Star Game in Atlanta on Tuesday since he pitched Sunday, but he'll be ready to go whenever his turn comes up as the Dodgers host three-game series versus the Brewers and Twins coming out of the break.