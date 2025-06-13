Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Tagged for two homers in loss
Yamamoto (6-5) allowed five runs on six hits and five walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Giants.
Yamamoto's five walks were a season high, and that was just part of the sloppiness in this outing. He also allowed multiple homers for the third time this year, including a grand slam to Casey Schmitt in the third inning that accounted for most of the damage. Yamamoto is winless in June, going 0-2 with nine runs allowed and a 15:10 K:BB over 14.1 innings across three starts. Despite the recent struggles, he's at a 2.64 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 90:30 K:BB through 78.1 innings over 14 starts. Yamamoto is expected to take the mound at some point during next week's home series versus the Padres.
