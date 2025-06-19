Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Winless stretch continues

Yamamoto (6-6) allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out five over 6.1 innings, taking the loss Thursday versus the Padres.

Yamamoto turned in a quality start, but his rough June continued. He's 0-3 over four starts this month, allowing a total of 12 runs and four homers over 20.2 innings in that span. Yamamoto now has a 2.76 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 95:30 K:BB across 84.2 innings over 15 starts. All of his opponents this month have been north of .500, so that can explain some of the struggles. Yamamoto's next start is projected to be at Colorado -- even factoring in Coors Field, it's an opportunity for him to return to dominance against one of the league's weaker lineups.