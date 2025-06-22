Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Yosver Zulueta headshot

Yosver Zulueta News: Rejoins big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

The Reds recalled Zulueta from Triple-A Louisville prior to Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

In a corresponding move, Cincinnati optioned right-hander Chase Petty to Triple-A to open up a spot in the bullpen for a fresh bullpen arm in Zulueta, who previously spent five days with the big club back in May. Since he was optioned to Louisville, Zulueta had pitched to a 5.06 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB in 16 innings over 13 appearances.

Yosver Zulueta
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now