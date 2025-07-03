Menu
Yosver Zulueta News: Returned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

The Reds optioned Zulueta to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

After the second game of the Reds' series in Boston was suspended Tuesday due to rain, both teams were allotted a 27th man Wednesday for the resumption of the suspended game in addition to the contest scheduled for that day. Zulueta was summoned from Louisville to serve as the Reds' 27th man but went unused in both contests.

Yosver Zulueta
Cincinnati Reds
