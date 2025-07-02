Yosver Zulueta News: Up as 27th man

The Reds recalled Zulueta from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

The Reds and Red Sox will resume a suspended game Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET before playing their regularly scheduled contest later in the evening. Zulueta will be available as the 27th man for the latter tilt. He's allowed one run over 2.1 innings covering two relief appearances with the big club this season.