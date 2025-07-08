Yunior Severino News: Released by Minnesota

The Twins released Severino on Tuesday, Theodore Tollefson of Zone Coverage reports.

Severino clubbed 56 home runs over the previous two seasons between Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul, but he's slashed just .196/.344/.324 with two long balls and a 35.2 percent strikeout rate this season with St. Paul. He's still just 25 and has big raw power, so Severino shouldn't have trouble getting a shot in a new organization.