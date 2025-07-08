Menu
Yunior Severino

Yunior Severino News: Released by Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

The Twins released Severino on Tuesday, Theodore Tollefson of Zone Coverage reports.

Severino clubbed 56 home runs over the previous two seasons between Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul, but he's slashed just .196/.344/.324 with two long balls and a 35.2 percent strikeout rate this season with St. Paul. He's still just 25 and has big raw power, so Severino shouldn't have trouble getting a shot in a new organization.

Yunior Severino
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
