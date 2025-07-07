Zac Gallen News: Continues turnaround with nine Ks

Gallen (7-9) earned the win over San Diego on Monday, allowing an unearned run on five hits and one walk while striking out nine batters over six innings.

The only run Gallen gave up in the contest was the result of a throwing error in the first inning. Otherwise, the right-hander cruised, as he racked up 13 whiffs and nine punchouts while giving up zero extra-base hits. Gallen posted an ugly 6.23 ERA over five starts in June, but he's rebounded in impressive fashion this month -- through two July starts, he's allowed just one earned run while posting a 19:1 K:BB over 13 frames. His season ERA is still below his usual standard at 5.15, but Gallen appears to be back on the right track given his two most recent starts.