Zac Gallen News: Escapes Coors with win

Gallen (5-8) picked up the win Friday, surrendering seven runs on 10 hits and a walk over five innings in a 14-8 victory over the Rockies. He struck out five.

In a classic Coors Field offensive free-for-all, Gallen got rocked for six runs in the fourth inning, including homers by Ryan McMahon and Mickey Moniak. Arizona retook the lead in the top of the fifth however, and the right-hander got through the minimum frames necessary to qualify for the win. The seven runs allowed tied Gallen's season-worst performance, and he'll carry a 5.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 86:41 K:BB through 91.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week against the White Sox.