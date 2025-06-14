Zac Gallen News: Fades in seventh inning

Gallen allowed four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings in a no-decision Saturday versus the Padres.

Gallen pitched well until the seventh inning, where he allowed three of the first four batters he faced to reach base. Ryan Thompson couldn't stop the Padres' rally, which cost Gallen a chance at the win, though the Diamondbacks pieced together a comeback for a walk-off in the ninth. This was the fourth time Gallen has walked a season-high four batters, and it continues a rough stretch for him, as he's now allowed four or more runs in six of his last seven starts. He's at a 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 81:40 K:BB across 86.2 innings through 15 starts this season. His next outing is projected to be at Colorado.