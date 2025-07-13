Zac Gallen News: Saddled with 10th loss

Gallen (7-10) took the loss Saturday, surrendering six runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings as the Diamondbacks fell 10-5 to the Angels. He struck out three.

While the right-hander did manage to last at least five innings for the 17th straight start, Gallen crashed back to earth after looking more like his old self to begin July. He's been tagged for at least five runs in three of his last five trips to the mound, and since the beginning of June he's served up 11 homers in only 48.1 innings, with Mike Trout doing the honors Saturday. Gallen will head into the All-Star break laboring under a 5.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 110:45 K:BB through 115 innings.